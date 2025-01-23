ICE agents arrest 300 migrants in sanctuary cities including a couple in New York City

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Federal law enforcement and ICE agents have arrested more than 300 undocumented migrants in sanctuary cities including two from New York City. All were wanted for outstanding crimes.

Fox News aired video of a raid that happened in Boston. There were similar scenes in Denver, Philadelphia, Atlanta, Seattle, Miami, and in DC.

Ahead of these arrests, a Justice Department memo threatened criminal charges against state and local officials who don't cooperate with federal immigration agents.

While New York remains a sanctuary city, the DOJ announcement left many migrants fearful.

It follows an executive order by President Donald Trump during his first hours back in office.

"We want to meet with him and give him the message that he should not be tolerating, he should not be getting involved in mass deportation," said Perla Silva of Make the Road New York.

During a town hall in Corona, Queens Wednesday night, Mayor Eric Adams addressed those concerns from community members who are now worried about deportation and ICE arrests in city schools and churches.

"Children should go to school. Those who need health care should go to hospitals," he said. "Those who are involved in any type of interaction, where they're victims of a crime, they should speak to law enforcement agencies. We've maintained that over and over again. And we are going to stand up for all New Yorkers, documented, and undocumented," Adams said.

While Mayor Adams' office says any federal immigration enforcement should be focused on the small number of people committing violent crimes, for several communities, they're worried.

Thursday, President Trump could sign his first piece of legislation cleared in Congress Wednesday requiring federal authorities to detain undocumented immigrants not just for felony crimes but also minor offenses.

In New York, there are more than 400,000 undocumented immigrants.

Meanwhile, New York, New Jersey and Connecticut -- plus the District of Columbia and San Francisco -- are among 22 states that sued in federal court to block Trump's order ending birthright citizenship to children of parents who are in the United States illegally.

