Advocates rally in New York City to call on Mayor Eric Adams to do more to protect migrants

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Lawmakers and advocates rallied on the steps of City Hall on Thursday to call on New York City Mayor Eric Adams to do more to protect migrants and follow city sanctuary laws.

The rally comes just days before President-elect Donald Trump takes office and as Adams has signaled he may be willing to work with the administration to enforce mass deportations.

On the steps of City Hall, many spoke about the need for local lawmakers to be on the same page with the inauguration just days away.

Participants say they want to be assured that Adams and the city plan to uphold laws designed to protect the immigrant population.

The mayor's recent meeting with incoming "border czar" Thomas Homan was met with criticism, along with Adams' recent comments about removing undocumented immigrants who have committed violent crimes.

Members of the city's Office of Immigrant Affairs and Asylum Seekers Operations testified about their work during a hearing Thursday.

There are also two resolutions that will be discussed -- one calls on state lawmakers to pass a bill that would bar state and local government agencies from working with ICE.

The other urges the passage of a bill that guarantees immigrants attorneys for court hearings related to any removal proceedings.

Advocates hope these state bills would reinforce and strengthen what the city already has in place.

"That is why we need to be a thousand percent sure Mayor Adams, the laws that our City Council passed, that is his job, but when he starts to direct staff to explore how to get around the executive orders or we see him trying to figure out ways to collaborate with ICE or when we see him meet with family separation czar, we get concerned," one advocate said.

Following his meeting with Homan, Adams said the two are on the same page in terms of what they want: to get violent criminals off the streets.

