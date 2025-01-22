Trump says ICE can make arrests in churches, schools; New York City pushes back

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- The Trump administration says federal immigration authorities can now arrest people at churches and schools.

It marks a departure from long-standing policy to avoid so-called "sensitive" areas.

The move is the latest in a series of actions by President Donald Trump, who has already signed executive orders cracking down on illegal immigrants and beefing up security at the southern border.

During Tuesday's inaugural prayer service in Washington, the bishop made a direct appeal to Trump, who argued the vast majority of immigrants aren't criminals.

"They may not be citizens. Or have the proper documentation. But the vast majority of immigrants are not criminals. They pay taxes and are good neighbors," he said.

In New York City, Reverend K. Karpen of Saint Paul and Saint Andrew on the Upper West Side has welcomed thousands of migrant families over these past couple of years. He says he saw this coming, and even put certain signs up for the limitations of immigration officers.

"Frankly, I think they want to instill fear. I feel it's really disrespectful of religious tradition and our ability to fulfill our religious mission because we take it seriously to offer help for people who desperately need help," Rev. Karpen said.

Authorities will still need a warrant to enter a church or a school. City officials are bracing for possibility of mass deportations and have even sent an email to every principal on how to support students, and their rights.

In a statement from the Department of Education, they said in part, "We do not permit non-NYC law enforcement agents, including ICE, to enter schools except when absolutely required by law - and we do not ask families to disclose, nor do we track, immigration status."

Mayor Eric Adams said that at the start of the school year, the city welcomed 40,000 migrant children to the DOE since 2022.

In New York, there are more than 400,000 undocumented immigrants.

Meantime, 22 states -- including New York, New Jersey and Connecticut -- plus the District of Columbia and San Francisco sued in federal court to block Trump's order ending birthright citizenship to children of parents who are in the United States illegally.

