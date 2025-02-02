Inmate who is registered sex offender escapes from transport van in New Jersey

NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- An inmate is on the run after he escaped from a health transport van in New Jersey.

Police say Nicholas Voutsas, 25, a registered sex offender, escaped from the van while on the way to University Hospital in Newark on Thursday.

Voutsas was last seen in the area of University Hospital near South Orange Avenue and Bergen Street.

He was wearing a two-tone black over green winter jacket, dark blue pants, and black sneakers with Velcro closures.

He is approximately 6'0" and weighs approximately 260 pounds.

ALSO READ | Family mourns loss of 9-year-old boy shot and killed

Janice Yu has more from Newark.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New Jersey news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube



Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.