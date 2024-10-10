Interim NYPD commissioner expected to step down month after taking job, sources say

NEW YORK (WABC) -- New York City Mayor Eric Adams is expected to name the city's next police commissioner as soon as next week, continuing to attempt to project stability in his embattled administration.

While there are no plans to make any announcements until next week at the earliest, Interim NYPD Commissioner Tom Donlon could step down by the end of this week, ahead of the expected change at the top, sources say.

The mayor has also indicated filling the position of deputy mayor for public safety is a priority. While Gov. Kathy Hochul says she is not dictating specific selections, she is emphasizing an expedited timetable to ensure governmental continuity.

Donlon was initially appointed to serve as interim police commissioner for an undetermined period of time, but Hochul has since made it clear that she expects the mayor to demonstrate stability at the top levels of city government.

So far this week, Adams has accepted the resignations of Phil Banks, his Deputy Mayor for Public Safety, and Sheena Wright, his First Deputy Mayor and second in-command. Appointed to replace Wright is Deputy Mayor Maria Torres-Springer.

But Manhattan prosecutors are now investigating his chief advisor, Ingrid Lewis-Martin. Agents raided her home last month and seized her electronics, joining the U.S. Justice Department in what is said to be a separate investigation into the awarding of city contracts.

The mayor is under pressure from Hochul to stabilize City Hall. The resignations are clearly an attempt to do that, along with the mayor's public face and full-throated denials.

"I did nothing wrong. I hate I'm going through this, I should not be going through this," Adams said. "I've served this city well and anyone that did an analysis of what is being said about me, it is a lie and is wrong. And I'm not going to surrender to lies. And I'm not going to surrender to anyone distorting or besmirching my name. That's not going to happen."

An attorney for Lewis-Martin denied any wrongdoing.

"These searches and any negative connotations associated with them or this preplanned vacation are baseless. Ingrid Lewis-Martin has conducted herself at the highest level of ethical standards while serving this city, and in due time all the facts will come out and will be supported by evidence and demonstrate everything was done properly."

And the administration said in a statement -- "We hold all employees to the highest ethical standards and have been abundantly clear that they must follow the law."

