Loved ones of hostage from New Jersey hold out hope for his release amid Israel-Hamas ceasefire deal

Anthony Johnson has more on the impact of the ceasefire deal in New Jersey.

TENAFLY, New Jersey (WABC) -- In the wake of the ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas, the fate of Israeli-American hostage Edan Alexander of Tenafly is still uncertain.

Hamas released a video not long ago in which he pleaded for Israel to negotiate a deal.

Alexander's family has been waiting on pins and needles for his return.

His family says they have not received any word about him being released, but a very close friend of the family hopes this deal will mean that he is closer to coming home.

"Now it's even harder because we are that close and hopefully they will come back home soon, all of them," said family friend Orly Amos.

Alexander was seen on the video in November and his parents were both pleased to see him alive, but saddened to see him as a captive.

The release is seen as a step in the right direction, but there are mixed emotions because the deal does not allow all the Israeli hostages to be released.

There are also concerns that Israel is giving up too much in the peace agreement.

"The people that Israel is trading to bring home are innocent civilians including kids and women and in return they are giving up thousands of terrorists with blood on their hands," said Jason Shames, the CEO of Jewish Federation of Northern NJ.

There are also mixed emotions from the Palestinian community in North Jersey as well. They say too many innocent people in Gaza have suffered.

"Our community here has been really affected by that, we have a lot of people who live there and reside here that lost big numbers from their family there," said Palestinian community activist Raed Odeh.

Both sides have hopes that the tensions will subside, but each has apprehension.

"Finally, we have some kind of peace, but not complete peace, there will be a continuation of war," said Palestinian American Said Elatab.

The deal comes as 21-year-old Long Island native Omer Neutra's death was confirmed last month.

"That hope to reunite with Omer alive is lost and it's very painful," his mother Orna Neutra said.

His parents have been spent the last year and a half pushing for the release of all hostages.

"The deal that was laid by President Biden and adopted by Prime Minister Netanyahu at the time back in Jume of last year, is actually the deal that is being signed as we speak, which means so many people could have been saved," Ronen Neutra said.

