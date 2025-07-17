Instructor killed, 14 injured after lightning strike at New Jersey archery range

JACKSON TOWNSHIP, New Jersey (WABC) -- Officials have identified the 61-year-old instructor who was killed at an archery range in New Jersey on Wednesday night.

Robert Montgomery was rushed to the hospital after the lightning strike at Black Knight Bowbenders archery range on Perrineville Road where he later died.

A Boy Scout event was going on when it happened and officials say 14 others were injured by the strike, including eight children -- with some victims as young as 7.

Mayor Michael Reina said the lightning struck the ground near Jackson Cub Scout Pack 204. Reina said CPR was successfully administered to at least one victim, who survived.

"This is such a tragedy," Reina said in a phone interview. "My thoughts and prayers are with the victim's family and all those injured tonight. It's difficult to understand what happened."

The Black Knight Bowbenders archery club has a 50-acre outdoor range located near Six Flags Great Adventure amusement park..

Gene Grodski, a longtime club member and spokesman for the club, described what he saw and heard last and how he tried to step in and help the victim who died.

"When it hit and I turned around, it was at least seven, maybe eight people on the ground flat," Grodski said. "I did do chest compressions on him myself, but he was pretty much unresponsive, you know, right from the start."

USA Archery, the national governing body for the Olympic sport of archery in the country, released a statement saying they stand in solidarity with the Black Knight Bowbenders and said they will hold a moment of silence before competition on Thursday morning.

"Our hearts are with the families, friends and fellow archers impacted by this devastating event. We are relieved to hear that those who were injured are on the road to recovery, and our thoughts remain with them as they rebuild and regain strength," the statement said.

This was the 12th lightning fatality in the country this year, according to the National Weather Service. It's the second death in New Jersey in as many weeks, after a 28-year-old golfer died after being struck by lightning on a course in Hamburg on July 8.

Lightning kills an average of about 20 people a year across the country.

A severe thunderstorm warning was issued for the area Wednesday evening.

A common misunderstanding is that a thunderstorm needs to be severe to be life-threatening, but that is not true. A casual summer thunderstorm that has a few rumbles of even distant thunder can be deadly.

Whether it's raining or if it's completely cloudy overhead or partially sunny as a storm builds, if thunder can be heard, there is a danger being outside and you should seek shelter immediately.

Brittany Bell offers important safety tips amid major storms in the Tri-State area.

