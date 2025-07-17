Tips to stay safe from storms and lightning | What to know

NEW YORK (WABC) -- After several stormy nights and deadly lightning strikes, experts have some tips and safety measures that people should know.

A severe thunderstorm warning was issued Wednesday evening when a 61-year-old archery instructor was struck by lightning and killed, but witnesses say rain wasn't even falling at the time of the strike.

His death comes just days after a 28-year-old man golfing on a course in New Jersey died nearly a week after he was struck my lightning.

A common misunderstanding is that a thunderstorm needs to be severe to be life-threatening, but that is not true. A casual summer thunderstorm that has a few rumbles of even distant thunder can be deadly.

If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to get struck by lightning. It's plain and simple - no place outside is safe when a thunderstorm is in the area.

So the number one thing you can do is get to shelter in a building or a car as soon as possible.

If you are inside, stay off electrical equipment that puts you in direct contact with electricity and avoid plumbing, including sinks, baths and faucets.

Stay away from windows and doors and stay off porches.

Cars are safe as long as they have a hard metal top and the windows are closed.

If you can't get inside or to a car, avoid open areas and get off elevated areas like hills or mountain ridges - you never want to be the tallest thing around.

Lightning tends to strike taller objects in the area, so you also want to avoid isolated tall trees or utility poles.

Never lie flat on the ground and stay away from ponds, lakes or other bodies of water.

Above all else, it is important to be weather aware - if you see storms in the forecast, consider postponing or adjusting plans.

And once outside, look for signs of a developing or approaching storm like towering clouds, darkening skies, and of course thunder or lightning.

Click here for more lightning safety tips from the National Weather Service.

ALSO READ | Lightning bolt strike narrowly misses startled delivery driver in New Jersey

The almost strike took place in Wayne, New Jersey.

----------

* Get the AccuWeather App

* More AccuWeather

* Follow us on YouTube

* More local news

* Sign up for free newsletters

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

Submit Weather Photos and Videos

Have weather photos or videos to share? Send to Eyewitness News using this form. Terms of use apply.