MTA worker slashed on subway following dispute in Queens

An MTA worker at the Jamaica-179th Street Station in Queens was slashed after a dispute.

An MTA worker at the Jamaica-179th Street Station in Queens was slashed after a dispute.

An MTA worker at the Jamaica-179th Street Station in Queens was slashed after a dispute.

An MTA worker at the Jamaica-179th Street Station in Queens was slashed after a dispute.

JAMAICA, Queens (WABC) -- An MTA worker was slashed on both hands during a dispute in a subway station.

The incident happened in the Jamaica section of Queens at the Jamaica-179th Street Station around 3:50 a.m.

A 54-year-old worker got into a dispute with an unknown man on a southbound F train.

The dispute escalated and the man was slashed on both hands.

He was taken to Queens Hospital Center and is expected to recover.

The man responsible for injuring the MTA worker was able to get away on foot.

The cause of the dispute is under investigation

ALSO READ | MTA stops construction on Second Avenue subway amid congestion pricing pause

Josh Einiger has details on the construction pause.

----------

* More Queens news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.