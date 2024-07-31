MTA worker slashed on subway following dispute in Queens

JAMAICA, Queens (WABC) -- An MTA worker was slashed on both hands during a dispute in a subway station.
The incident happened in the Jamaica section of Queens at the Jamaica-179th Street Station around 3:50 a.m.
A 54-year-old worker got into a dispute with an unknown man on a southbound F train.
The dispute escalated and the man was slashed on both hands.
He was taken to Queens Hospital Center and is expected to recover.
The man responsible for injuring the MTA worker was able to get away on foot.
The cause of the dispute is under investigation
