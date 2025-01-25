16-year-old boy charged with murder in shooting death of girl in Jersey City

The victim's family, classmates and teachers held a memorial for her at Lincoln High School in her honor
JERSEY CITY, New Jersey (WABC) -- A teenager has been arrested in connection to a double shooting in Jersey City that left another teen dead.
The 16-year-old boy who was taken into police custody on Thursday, has been charged as a juvenile with murder and a slew of other counts, including attempted murder, aggravated assault and unlawful possession of a weapon.
The shooting happened around 11 p.m. on Saturday, January 18 near Martin Luther King Drive and Union Street.
Upon arrival, officers found the victims, 15-year-old Cianna Lee and a 37-year-old female relative, with gunshot wounds inside a car along Oak Street.
Lee was taken to Jersey City Medical Center where she was pronounced dead hours later.
The 37-year-old woman was also taken to the hospital for treatment for a non-fatal gunshot wound.
On Friday, Lee's family, classmates and teachers held a memorial for her at Lincoln High School where they released balloons in her honor.
