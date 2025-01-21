Community mourning after 15-year-old girl killed, family member injured in Jersey City shooting

HUDSON COUNTY, New Jersey (WABC) -- New Jersey police are investigating a deadly shooting that left a teen girl killed and one of her family members injured over the weekend.

The shooting happened shortly after 11 p.m. on Saturday near Martin Luther King Drive and Union Street in Jersey City.

Upon arrival, officers found the victims, 15-year-old Cianna Lee and a 37-year-old female relative, with gunshot wounds inside a car along Oak Street.

Local leaders say this incident has left many in shock.

"It's an unfortunate situation to have to lose a child, a young child. And I know that the community is mourning, the family is definitely hurt," said Jersey City Council Member Frank Gilmore.

The area where the shooting took place does have cameras, including city-run surveillance. Authorities in the meantime are canvassing nearby streets for any clues to help in their investigation.

First responders transported Lee to Jersey City Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead less than three hours later. The 37-year-old woman was also taken to the hospital for treatment and is in stable condition.

Lee was reportedly a student at Lincoln High School.

"We've for several years had Lincoln High School students lose their lives. So, this is a tragedy and the entire community is mourning right now," Gilmore said.

Officials are trying to determine if this was a targeted shooting or if the 15-year-old was an innocent victim.

The Hudson County Prosecutor's Office is leading the investigation, but have so far made no arrests.

