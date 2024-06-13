Nominees announced for the 15th annual Jimmy Awards in New York City

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- The Broadway League Foundation has announced the nominees who will take part in the 15th annual Jimmy Awards ceremony in New York City.

The ceremony, hosted by Emmy, Tony and Grammy-nominated singer and actor Josh Groban, will feature performances by 102 student participants at the Minskoff Theatre on Monday, June 24.

They will compete for the Best Performance by an Actor and Actress as well as top honors and scholarships.

The Jimmy Awards also congratulated the recipients of the 2024 Inspiring Teacher Award, which is given to teachers nominated by their students and chosen by a committee in recognition for their roles in guiding their students who excelled during the previous year's ceremony. This year's recipients were Jacqueline McLean of Le Roy Jr. Sr. High School in Rochester, New York, and Paul Fillingim of Ronald Reagan High School in San Antonio, Texas.

The Jimmy Awards will also welcome two student reporters to New York City: Nicole Scimeca from Broadway In Chicago Illinois High School Musical Theatre Awards in Chicago, and Richard "Ricky" Ragazzo from the Tommy Tune Awards in Houston, Texas. The two are aspiring journalists who were selected following a nationwide submissions process and will cover The Jimmy Awards on social media.

The show will be streamed live on the Jimmy Awards website on June 24.

ABC7NY is a proud sponsor of the Jimmy Awards.

