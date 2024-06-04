Broadway star Josh Groban to host 15th annual Jimmy Awards

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Emmy, Tony and Grammy-nominated singer and actor Josh Groban will host the 15th annual Jimmy Awards.

The Broadway League Foundation made the announcement on Tuesday.

"We are delighted that multi-platinum recording artist and two-time Tony Award nominee Josh Groban will host this year's Jimmy Awards. As both an accomplished artist and advocate for arts education in his own right, we are thrilled to have him join us in celebrating the achievements of, and giving inspiration to, high school musical theatre students across the country, including the over 100 student nominees performing on stage that night," said Jason Laks, Interim President of The Broadway League.

Groban said he is excited to be the host for the big event.

"The dedication and immense talent of these nominees are truly inspiring. Arts education holds a dear place in my heart, and its profound impact is clearly showcased through these young talents each year at the Jimmy Awards," Groban said in a statement.

The Jimmy Awards is a national talent showcase celebrating outstanding student achievement and recognizes the importance of theatre arts education in schools.

The ceremony highlights the best of high school musical theatre talent and features nominees from over 50 regions around the U.S. To date, more than 900 alumni have participated in the program.

The show is set for June 24 at Manhattan's Minskoff Theatre at 7:30 pm.

ABC7 New York is a proud sponsor of the Jimmy Awards.

