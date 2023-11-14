The 15th annual Jimmy Awards returns to Broadway June 2024

The Broadway League Foundation has revealed plans for the 15th annual Jimmy Awards in New York City.

The Jimmy Awards 2023 will take place on Monday, June 26, 2023 at 7:30pm at Broadway's Minskoff Theatre in Manhattan.

The event will take place on Monday, June 24, 2024 at 7:30pm at Broadway's Minskoff Theatre in Manhattan.

The ceremony highlights the best of high school musical theatre talent and features nominees from over 50 regions around the U.S. To date, more than 900 alumni have participated in the program. Tickets will go on sale for the public in the spring.

The Jimmy Awards is a national talent showcase celebrating outstanding student achievement and recognizes the importance of theatre arts education in schools.

The evening features dynamic ensemble and solo performances and will conclude with two talented students being presented with the awards for Best Performance by an Actor and Best Performance by an Actress.

"We are proud to announce the 15th annual Jimmy Awards taking place on June 24, 2024 at Broadway's Minskoff Theatre and are excited to welcome 102 nominees arriving in NYC for an experience of a lifetime. They will all come together to train and rehearse and take Broadway by storm," said Charlotte St. Martin, President of The Broadway League. "Looking back at the last 15 years, the impact the Jimmy Awards has had on Broadway is undeniable. We have seen 63 Jimmys alumni go on to perform on Broadway and Touring Broadway shows, some making the leap to Hollywood. The sky's the limit for these incredibly talented and ambitious nominees."

The Jimmy Awards/The National High School Musical Theatre Awards (NHSMTA) program impacts 100,000 students who participate in nearly 50 regional high musical theatre competitions sponsored by presenters of Touring Broadway productions throughout the U.S. Named for Broadway impresario James M. Nederlander, the program has been the catalyst for more than $6,000,000 in educational scholarships.

Founded in 2009 by Nederlander Alliances LLC, Pittsburgh CLO, and Broadway Education Alliance (BEA), the mission of the NHSMTA is to raise the profile of musical theatre in schools, recognize dedicated teachers, and inspire the next generation of performers and enthusiasts. Numerous student participants have already been cast in Broadway, Touring, and West End productions.

Presented by The Broadway League Foundation Inc., the NHSMTA invites one Best Actress and one Best Actor nominee from each local regional ceremony to New York City for a week-long theatre intensive that includes coaching, training, and rehearsing led by some of Broadway's most accomplished professionals. Following all their combined efforts throughout the week, the nominees will all perform during one extraordinary talent showcase performed live in front of an audience on a Broadway stage.

Part of the Foundation's mission is to enlighten and increase the public's knowledge, appreciation, and awareness of the theatrical arts, and since its founding in 1993, has supported several projects to help preserve Broadway's heritage and introduce new audiences to Broadway theatre. Donations to support the program can be made at www.JimmyAwards.com.

ABC 7 New York is a proud sponsor of the Jimmy Awards.

