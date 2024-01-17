Past Jimmy Awards contestants to perform show at 54 Below

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The Jimmy Awards honor the best musical theater performances in the nation's high schools and it's a chance to discover tomorrow's stars as they step into the spotlight for the first time.

The best young performers from around the country are flown to New York City in June, but now a group of past contestants are getting ready for an upcoming show at 54 Below.

"It's incredible to be with these people to see what the Jimmy Awards can achieve, I think it's absolutely a testament to how important it is," said past contestant Christian Thompson.

"It's not like a signed-sealed-delivered situation where if you win you're like gonna be a star, just being a part of the program is very helpful because I think it gives you community and I think it gives you a place to land," said past contestant Morgan Higgins.

"And it made me realize that if you're just a sponge and you're open to soak it all in, that that's going to be very beneficial to you in your career going forward," said past contestant Jake Pedersen.

The awards are named in honor of legendary theater owner Jimmy Nederlander, who always kept an eye out for the next generation of talent.

ABC7 is a proud sponsor of the Jimmy Awards.

The show at 54 Below is set for Monday, Jan. 29, and tickets are available now.

