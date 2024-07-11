Free swimming classes held on Jones Beach to teach water safety

JONES BEACH STATE PARK (WABC) -- Long Island officials continue to make water safety a priority.

On Thursday, a free swimming class was held at the West Bathhouse Pool on Jones Beach to help children and adults feel comfortable in the water and also give them the tools they need if they encounter an emergency.

Lessons details how to handle strong rip currents, waves and learning how to swim.

Lifeguards will be the first ones to spot rip currents, so if you do find yourself in trouble, the best thing to do is not panic.

"Turn on your back, float on your back and let the current just take you out. The other thing you can do and the best advice is swim parallel to the shore," Carly Epstein, supervising lifeguard at Jones Beach State Park said.

Unlike city beaches, lifeguards at State Park beaches are on duty later until 7 p.m. during the week and 8 p.m. on the weekends.

Epstein believes it's a big reason there have not been any drownings on their watch this year.

Epstein said the heaviest rescues happen in the later hours of the evening when the wind kicks up and the surf kicks up.

The West Bathhouse pool at Jones Beach State Park and Montauk Downs pools offer free lessons for kids and adults all summer long.

"It's an important life skill, being proactive around bodies of water," swim instructor Dylan Cornelia said.

130 people have signed up so far this year.

