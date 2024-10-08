Justin Timberlake abruptly postpones Newark concert due to last-minute injury

NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- Justin Timberlake has postponed his Newark, New Jersey concert due to a last-minute injury, according to an Instagram post.

Timberlake abruptly postponed the concert at the Prudential Center just over an hour before the show was scheduled to begin.

In a statement shared on Instagram, the performer attributed the last-minute decision to an "injury that is preventing me from performing."

Timberlake did not share any further details regarding the injury, including how or when it happened.

Timberlake posted the message at 5:45 p.m. before the 7 p.m. show was set to begin.

