Dog dies at groomer in South Jersey; business owner facing drug charges

WOODBURY HEIGHTS, New Jersey (WABC) -- The owner of a pet grooming business is facing drug charges after authorities responded to reports of a dog death last week in Gloucester County.

According to Woodbury police, officers were dispatched around 1 p.m. on July 12 to K9 Kingdom.

Ashley Jenkins says her family's 3-year-old border collie-Australian shepherd mix named Harley was dropped off at her regular grooming appointment. It's a spot she had been before.

But the family's life changed in an instant when the business owner, Trevor Hunt, called to say the dog died in his care.

"(He said) that she had just suddenly passed and that her heart just stopped, which didn't make sense because she isn't even 4 years old," said Jenkins.

They immediately called 911 and met police at the scene. When officers arrived to speak with Hunt he allegedly became "tense" and attempted to delete evidence from his phone, according to court documents obtained by sister station Action News.

He was then taken to the ground after he reportedly resisted arrest.

A search warrant conducted later that evening at the business resulted in the seizure of dozens of small plastic bags containing suspected heroin, authorities said.

Some of the bags were reportedly labeled "Alien rock" and "House party III."

Jenkins says the dog had no underlying health conditions, adding that "it wouldn't have been her health that caused her to die."

"She loved people. She loved to be played with. She loved to run. We were very close to her. She came with us everywhere," she added.

Harley

At this time, Hunt, 39, is facing charges of tampering with evidence, resisting arrest and possession of a controlled dangerous substance.

He is being held at the Salem County Jail pending a detention hearing.

The Jenkins family is awaiting the results of a necropsy and seeking justice for Harley as the official cause of death is still pending.

"We don't want him to put his hands on another dog ever again," said Jenkins.

Hunt is the new owner of K9 Kingdom. The previous owner died last summer.

Anyone with additional information on the case is asked to call Woodbury police at 856-845-0065 ext. 142.

