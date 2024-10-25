Yankees fans bemoan closed sporting goods stores as they search for World Series merch

Anthony Carlo reports on fans racing to get ahold of Yankees World Series merchandise.

BRONX (WABC) -- Yankees fans are on the hunt for World Series gear in the Bronx.

As fans are looking ahead to Monday's game in the Bronx, they are frustrated by the lack of retail options for World Series merchandise and say that online shopping isn't an option because the gear won't get to them in time.

Fans can't help but remember how convenient it was back in the day with Modell's sporting goods store.

Now fans are having to make a special trip to the Bronx to get World Series gear before Monday's first pitch.

"Season ticket holder - front row, right field, right next to Soto it's pretty legit. We got an order for the Yankees World Series hats," said fan Austin Capobianco.

The hats and the Juan Soto jerseys are the hot sellers.

"This is what we want, we've been waiting for 15 years and now we finally have it," Yousef Abbadi, Ballpark Sports Shop Manager said.

Yankees fan Kevin Torpie and his son came down from Mount Kisco to the Bronx.

"We were getting a bacon, egg and cheese this morning - I was telling the guys we're heading to Yankee Stadium if you want a hat let me know - and they said the same thing they're like you know it was so much nicer when the Modell's was right across the street," Torpie said.

Fans noted the famous Modell's jingle and expressed their wish that the sporting goods store was still around for quick access to World Series gear.

"I wish Modell's was open right now," a fan said on social media.

The store went bankrupt and shuttered in 2020.

"All I want to do is go to Modell's and I can't." a fan said on social media.

But that doesn't mean business isn't booming on River Avenue.

"Crazy. This is like opening day all over again." Abbadi said.

Fans said they aren't online shopping for signature jerseys.

"Now if you order online by the time it shows up, the World Series is over."

Fans are racing to the stadium's store and surrounding shops.

"If you're a true fan you have to go to the stadium," Jeanette Lozada said.

They say they are getting their gear now before the Bronx gets busy on Monday.

"Pure chaos and it just seems so far gone. But hopefully, we got something cookin'," another fan said.