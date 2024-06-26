Lakewood mother accused of murdering daughters, ages 1 and 3

LAKEWOOD, New Jersey (WABC) -- A mother in Lakewood, New Jersey is accused of murdering her two young daughters.

Police found the girls, ages 3 and 1, dead at the home on Shenandoah Driver around 4:50 p.m. Tuesday.

They were pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say 27-year-old Naomi Elkins drowned the children and the 1-year-old had also been stabbed.

Elkins was taken into custody at the scene.

She is charged with two counts of murder, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, and unlawful possession of a weapon.

Elkins is being held at the Ocean County Jail, pending a detention hearing.

