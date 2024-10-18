WABC-TV's Sam Champion featured as one of top educators of Out Magazine's 'Out 100' List

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Out Magazine is giving a special honor to a familiar face at ABC 7 New York: our very own, Sam Champion.

Champion is being recognized as one of the top educators in the publication's 30th annual "Out 100" list, which honors those who "helped make the world a better place for LGBTQ+ people."

In his magazine bio, Champion says when he started working in news, there were no openly gay people in the industry. He says that he's thankful for the support of his bosses and his loyal viewers in New York City over the years.

Other figures who made this year's list include singer Chappell Roan, journalist Rachel Maddow and comedian Bowen Yang.

The recognition comes after Champion recently returned to work following him getting treatment for skin cancer.

Sam Champion discusses the treatment he got for his skin cancer and prevention methods people can take to protect themselves.

