Wildlife rescue group saves deer that fell into icy river in Yaphank

The deer was rescued in Southaven Park on Long Island.

YAPHANK, Long Island (WABC) -- A wildlife rescue group sprung into action on Tuesday helping save a deer that fell into an icy river in Suffolk County.

Video showed the Strong Island Animal Rescue League save the deer as it was in distress at Yaphank's Southaven Park.

The doe was about 60 to 70 feet from shore when she got stuck in ice. It was swimming for her life when rescuers hopped into a boat and began chipping their way through thick ice.

The deer was pulled back to shore and was transported to Evelyn Alexander Wildlife Rescue Center.

The deer is said to be doing fine and recovering.

