Lightning detector systems put in place to help predict possibility of strikes, alert people

After lightning struck and killed one man and injured 14 others at an archery range in New Jersey, many are thankful to be alive, but the victims say there was no warning.

Many are wondering if they could have gotten an alert if a lightning detector had been in place.

Detection systems are in place in other portions of the state.

A single bolt of lightning hit a public works employee who survived, and in similar strikes this month, lightning struck on a Sussex County golf course and again Wednesday night in Jackson Township killing two poeple. It has increased concerns about the fiery fury of nature.

Many municipalities have put in safeguards or lightning prediction systems that can read electrical pulses in the air to predict the possibility of a strike from five to 15 miles away.

"If it can detect that there can be a possibility of a bolt actually going from air to ground, it will set the alarm off," said Director of West Orange Parks and Recreation Jim Latore.

There's no word yet on whether the archery camp in New Jersey had an alert system.

The strike killed 61-year-old Robert Montgomery of South Jersey and injured 14 other people, including Boy Scouts, when the lightning came out of nowhere.

"Then there was a flash. I thought it was a bomb," Black Knight Bowbenders member Mike Luster said.

A tree was struck by lightning as well.

Tom Coopey's 10-year-old son was one of the kids who were injured.

"Ryan went running off beacuse he was scared out of him mind being a 10-year-old kid and I didn't know what happened at the time, I turned around and look and there's bodies on the ground, adults, kids, burns,just other parents of kids screaming," Tom Coopey said.

Earlier this month, 28-year-old Simon John Mariani was hit by lightning on a Sussex County golf course and passed away almost a week later.

To avoid being a victim of a lightning strike, follow these tips.

Seek:

Large buildings

Lightning Shelters

Cars/Trucks

Tunnels with no standing water

Avoid:

Open areas

Tall trees

Metal fences

Water

