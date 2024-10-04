Group in Lindenhurst steps up disaster relief efforts in wake of Hurricane Helene

LINDENHURST, Long Island (WABC) -- As the death toll from continues to rise in the wake of Hurricane Helene, a group from Long Island is helping in the relief effort.

The flood ravaged valleys below the mountains of North Carolina are so filled with water and debris from landslides, they look nothing like they did before.

Satellite images of one community show its pavement and grass replaced with mud.

In parts of Buncombe County, home to Asheville, officials are still trying to nail down the number of people unaccounted for in the mess.

"Right now, the place is devastated. We have members who have families there right now and we get stories back from them. And it's probably the worst thing you can imagine," said Lindenhurst Fire Department First Assistant Chief Robert Santos.

That's why the Lindenhurst Fire Department has gotten to work, gathering up supplies specifically requested by fire chiefs in that devastated county.

HOW TO HELP: Charities, organizations supporting Hurricane Helene relief efforts

The supplies are for the cleanup, personal care needs of flood survivors whose homes were washed away and for their pets, and the fuel the first responders need who are working nonstop.

"They have a very tough landscape to deal with. There are no roads left. The houses are gone. Cars are upside down," said drive organizer Heike Santos.

Santos organized the drive, remembering what it was like for her husband and fellow first responders after Sandy.

"They were in six feet of water, trying to fight fires, getting hit by debris," she said.

"People from the south came to help us. So we got some guys together and we started doing this and making some phone calls," Robert Santos said.

All the supplies are now filling up the Long Island fire station and will be loaded into a couple of trucks that volunteers will drive down to North Carolina. If the trucks fill up quickly, organizers say they will get another one.

On Thursday, President Joe Biden toured damage in other hard-hit parts of Georgia and Florida, promising that help is on the way.

"We're separate states, but we're the United States of America," he said.

New Yorkers who've dealt with the devastation of a hurricane need no reminder of that.

Help people affected by Hurricane Helene. Your donation enables the Red Cross to prepare for, respond to and help people recover from this disaster. Donate now at redcross.org/abc.

