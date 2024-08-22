Community and celebs voice opposition of garden being replaced by affordable housing in Little Italy

LITTLE ITALY, Manhattan (WABC) -- Manhattan's Little Italy residents and A-list celebrities are speaking out after the city plans to replace a garden in the neighborhood with affordable housing.

The Elizabeth Street Garden is tucked away in the neighborhood and has been maintained by an army of volunteers. But the city is planning to build a development in the future with roughly 120 affordable housing units for seniors in its place.

"It's like a spiritual home for me, where I come to breathe," said supporter Robin Kahn.

Opposition of the development has been fierce, as 1,000 letters have been sent to Mayor Eric Adams. One of them even came from Martin Scorsese. Singer Patti Smith -- who performed in the garden -- and legendary actor Robert De Niro also voiced their concern saying the city is "erasing part of the city's unique cultural history and heritage."

"The whole community recognizes the need for affordable housing," added Joseph Reiver, Director of Elizabeth Street Garden. "We also recognize, you don't have to destroy this garden to get it and get it in this neighborhood."

Reiver says the garden staying is personal to him, as it is filled with some of his his late father's sculptures. His father transformed what was a trash filled lot.

"It was basically an outdoor extension of his gallery at the time," Reiver acknowledged.

The New York City Department of Housing Preservation & Development in a statement said, "The fight over this land highlights how difficult it can be to build affordable housing, especially in neighborhoods that offer strong economic opportunities, but HPD and the Adams administration is undeterred."

Housing Preservation & Development representatives also told Eyewitness News there will also be about 14,000 square feet of open space.

The eviction day for the property is Sep. 10.

