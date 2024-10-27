Firefighters battle major brush fire in New Jersey; blaze is currently 60% contained

LIVINGSTON, New Jersey (WABC) -- Firefighters in New Jersey are battling a major brush fire in Essex County.
The 140-acre blaze is currently 60% contained as of Sunday morning, according to the New Jersey Forest Fire Service.
Crews remain on scene as the wildfire burns near Route 10 and Eisenhower Parkway.
The NJ Forest Fire Services says at least 10 structures are being threatened by the fire. There are also several road closures in effect, including Naylon Avenue, Dorsa Avenue and Industrial Parkway.
Officials are expected to give another update around 8 p.m. on Sunday.
Authorities are investigating the cause of the fire.
You can find the latest updates about the wildfire's status on the NJ Forest Fire Service's Facebook page.
