Local Congress members inspect ICE holding facility in Lower Manhattan

LOWER MANHATTAN (WABC) -- Two members of Congress visited 26 Federal Plaza for a closer look at the alleged inhumane immigration practices happening inside.

State Representatives Adriano Espaillat and Nydia Velázquez say they waited in the lobby for an hour and then were denied access to the 10th floor of the immigration courthouse.

According to immigration advocates they have been informed that conditions within in detainment facility are potentially hazardous including too many people being held in a small space, and that they have questions they want answered about people being held there.

This comes after Saturday when an anti-ICE protest turned to clashes with the NYPD - police say 22 people were taken into custody.

The protestors were voicing concerns about ICE detainments, particularly as officials say many immigrants are coming to the courthouses for scheduled appearances, only to be apprehended immediately afterword.

"What is it that they're hiding? They are apprehending people that are following the rules," said Velazquez.

Eyewitness News reached out to DHS for comment.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More Manhattan news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube



Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.