Firefighters battle barge fire along Newton Creek in Queens

LONG ISLAND CITY, Queens (WABC) -- Plumes of smoke filled the night sky after a massive barge caught fire overnight Tuesday.

The smell of smoke continues to linger in Queens where the fire broke out.

Officals say they were able to get those flames out in a little under two hours at the Sims Metal Facility.

Video of the scene shows the intensity of the flames that looked like a large ball of fire with heavy smoke rising and billowing into the air.

A large amount of recycled metal apparently caught fire on the barge.

Workers jumped into action and used an excavator in attempt to smother the flames.

Smoke could be seen from quite a distance away as the barge burned four hours spewing smoke over heavy populated neighborhoods in long island City and Sunnyside, Queens.

There were also reports of smoke in Brooklyn.

The stubborn blaze eventually darkened down, but flared up again hours later.

Fortunately, no injuries have been reported.

