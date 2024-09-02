Driver killed after SUV careens into parking lot in Port Washington

PORT WASHINGTON, Long Island (WABC) -- A deadly accident that caused a lot of damage on Long Island is being blamed on a medical emergency.

An SUV careened into a parking lot at North Shore Farms in Port Washington on Sunday morning.

Several cars were hit and a tree was knocked down.

Police pulled the driver from the vehicle and rushed them to the hospital. The driver died from a combination of injuries and the medical condition that caused them to lose control.

