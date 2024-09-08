2-year-old and 4-year-old girls drown in pond behind Long Island apartment complex

HOLTSVILLE, Long Island (WABC) -- A two-year-old and a four-year-old girl drowned in a pond behind an apartment complex in Holtsville.

Relatives of the two sisters reported them missing shortly after 3 p.m. Saturday.

Officers and neighbors searched the area. A Good Samaritan found the girls and pulled them from the water.

There is no information on how the girls made their way to the water.

The Suffolk County Homicide Squad is investigating.

