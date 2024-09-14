Police: Man impersonates social services employee on Long Island, forcibly touches shelter resident

EAST FARMINGDALE, Long Island (WABC) -- Police on Long Island arrested a man who they say impersonated a Department of Social Services employee, then forcibly touched a resident in a shelter.
Alfred Balcerak is facing a slew of charges, including accusations of sex abuse, abusing a disabled person, and false impersonation.
Police say the incident happened at a shelter in East Farmingdale back on September 6.
Balcerak was scheduled for arraignment on Saturday.
