9 people indicted in missing 14-year-old girl case on Long Island appear in court

RIVERHEAD, Long Island (WABC) -- Nine suspects appeared in court on Thursday following their indictment in the sex trafficking case of a 14-year-old girl.

One after another, a 75-count indictment was handed down from a grand jury in Suffolk County.

So far, nine different defendants are facing a litany of charges in the case of a 14-year-old East Patchogue girl who went missing back in December.

It wasn't until a call from one of the defendants, 52-year-old Jacquelyn Comiskey, who led police to a 56-foot boat in Islip, when the teen was found 25 days later. But prosecutors say that's not until after each of seven men allegedly sexually assaulted her, and two women allegedly traded her out for sex and crack cocaine.

Attorneys for those accused painted a far different picture.

"There's nothing to indicate that she was against her will," said Oscar Crisafio, the attorney for one of the defendants, Daniel Burke.

"She didn't call for help because she didn't want help... she was there on her own, voluntarily," said Danielle Papa, the attorney for defendant, Francis Buckheit.

But prosecutors say it all began with 35-year-old Alton Harrell of Bellport, who was communicating with the teen on social media. Harrell is now facing the most serious of the charges, first-degree kidnapping, along with rape and trafficking.

"Mr. Harrell attempted to assist the police in locating this person," said Harrell's defense attorney Jeremy Scileppi. "This person was gone for a long period of time in which Mr. Harrell had no contact with her."

The boat owner, Francis Buckheit, is facing that first-degree kidnapping charge as well, and Daniel Burke, who allegedly kept the teen at his mobile home for three days.

Prosecutors say the girl was given crack cocaine every day she was gone.

Lawyers for all the defendants insisted their clients had no indication the girl was only 14.

Meanwhile, both the girl's parents were at court on Thursday. Her father, initially very outspoken about the case, said nothing, nor did her biological mother.

While nine defendants were indicted on Thursday, a total of 12 people have been charged for their alleged roles in the kidnapping and sexual abuse of the victim.

There may be a superseding indictment to come that could include the remaining three defendants.

