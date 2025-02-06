Suffolk County launches new effort to fight human trafficking

SUFFOLK COUNTY, New York (WABC) -- Suffolk County, with a population larger than Manhattan, is the 4th largest county in New York state, but it's also got a large problem - one of the worst in the country for human trafficking.

"And in terms of average age, we have a younger population than other counties, so that may account for it statistically," Edward Romaine, Suffolk County Executive, said.

With pictures posted of at least 21 children from Suffolk now missing, county leaders united on Thursday to announce how they hope to get rid of what's called the "silo effect" - when different arms of government don't work hard enough to collaborate.

"I'm hoping what they'll see is everyone in this county working together to find young people quicker and to make sure that when they come home, they stay home," Faith Lovell, Suffolk County Family Court Division, said.

The recent case of a 14-year-old missing from East Patchogue sent shock waves after she was allegedly kidnapped and then found on a boat in Islip 25 days later.

So far, at least 9 people are facing criminal charges, highlighting the importance of flagging the problem early. From the county jail, which has the first sex trafficking unit in the nation...

"Many of these women have children that are impacted by what they are doing, by what they are forced to do," Suffolk County Sheriff Errol Toulon said.

...to the police department, whose new commissioner cited the source is often social media.

"They find them. They exploit them mentally. They ultimately find a way to meet up with them physically," Suffolk County Police Department Commissioner Kevin Catalina said. "They offer them drugs and fake love...."They turn around after a period of time and say, 'hey, now you have to pay me back.'"

The goal of this effort is to bring the missing home.

If you have a tip or think you cause to believe someone may be a trafficking victim, call the Human Trafficking Resource Center at (888) 373-7888.

Stacey Sager has more on how on survivor, Maria Trusa, uses her voice to raise awareness about the trauma and healing after sex trafficking.

