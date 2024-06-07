Large water main break impacting service for multiple towns on Long Island

Shannon Sohn is live in NewsCopter 7 over the scene after a water main break occurred in Baldwin.

Shannon Sohn is live in NewsCopter 7 over the scene after a water main break occurred in Baldwin.

Shannon Sohn is live in NewsCopter 7 over the scene after a water main break occurred in Baldwin.

Shannon Sohn is live in NewsCopter 7 over the scene after a water main break occurred in Baldwin.

BALDWIN, Long Island (WABC) -- A large water main break on Long Island is impacting service to multiple towns Friday, according to officials.

News Copter 7 was over Anderson Street in Oceanside, where water was seen flooding the street.

Liberty Utilities says the water main break occurred around 3 p.m. near Silver Lake Park on the border of Baldwin and Oceanside, causing a water outage for about "30,000 customers in the Baldwin/Oceanside/Roosevelt/ South Hempstead/Island Park areas."

They say crews were immediately dispatched and they were able to stabilize the leak by 4 p.m. They say it will take about an hour for pressure to build back up for those customers.

Those crews are currently working to restore water to about 20 remaining customers.

Mount Sinai South Nassau says there has been a "disruption" in water pressure at their main campus and some ambulatory locations.

"Liberty Water reports that the break was isolated and normal water pressure should resume shortly. All patients are safe and there was no impact to patient care during this time," Mount Sinai South Nassau said in a statement.

The following streets are closed at this time: Winona Road from Edwards Street to Anderson Street; Anderson Street from Essex Court to Cheshire Drive; Remsen Street at Anderson Street.

Officials are asking people to avoid the area at all costs.

----------

* More Long Island news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.