Lost and found: What holiday travelers left behind at Newark Liberty International Airport

Michelle Charlesworth gets an inside look at some of the items waiting to be claimed by their rightful owners at Newark Liberty International Airport.

Michelle Charlesworth gets an inside look at some of the items waiting to be claimed by their rightful owners at Newark Liberty International Airport.

Michelle Charlesworth gets an inside look at some of the items waiting to be claimed by their rightful owners at Newark Liberty International Airport.

Michelle Charlesworth gets an inside look at some of the items waiting to be claimed by their rightful owners at Newark Liberty International Airport.

NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- If you traveled over the holiday season, you might have lost something along the way.

The TSA at Newark Liberty International Airport showed off their lost and found on Monday.

Their program aims to reunite travelers with their lost items.

Keys, passports, glasses, hats, scarves, belts, phones, and even driver's licenses were all left behind.

There were also sentimental items like stuffed animals, wrapped gifts, jewelry, medical equipment, and even cash left at checkpoints.

Don't forget, you don't have to take your jewelry or watch off going thru TSA.

"These are items that you don't need to remove - another Apple Watch we could open an Apple Store," said TSA agent Ofelia Guerra.

The TSA said full roller bags and backpacks were also abandoned or forgotten.

So what happens with all of this stuff?

Every day a TSA officer goes to the checkpoints in each terminal to pick up the items and bring them to an off-site location where TSA's Lost and Found Office staff catalog and store the items.

They hope that their system will help reunite more travelers with their lost items.

New Hermes sneakers, a $45,000 Rolex, iPhones, laptops and luggage are some of the items that only stay in the lost and found for 30 days.

The phone number and form are easy to find online.

A third of the stuff has already been claimed, but it has just not been picked up.

After a month, everything gets donated or thrown away.

Nina Pineda looks back on the savings from 7 On Your Side in 2024.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New Jersey news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.