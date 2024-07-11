4th person dies from injuries after suspected drunk driver plowed into LES park on 4th of July

Emily Ruiz, 30, was pronounced dead Wednesday afternoon -- a little more than a week after three others were killed in the crash.

LOWER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- A fourth person has died from their injuries after a suspected drunk driver plowed into a crowd of people on the Lower East Side on the Fourth of July.

It was on Jackson and Water Streets on the Fourth of July that a pickup truck barreled through a crowd of people celebrating, killing the victims and injuring nearly a dozen more.

The grief was still fresh as hundreds gathered to mourn and send well wishes at a vigil over the weekend.

Daniel Hyden, 44, has been charged with numerous manslaughter offenses. He is being held without bail.

According to police, Hyden was driving on a suspended license for failing to answer a summons four times on three separate dates.

A law enforcement official estimates Hyden of South Brunswick, New Jersey, was driving at about 40 mph.

It remains unclear where he was allegedly drinking before he crashed through two sets of fences and struck the pedestrians.

