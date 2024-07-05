Suspected drunk driver plows into Lower East Side park, killing 2 and injuring 9

LOWER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- Two people were killed, and nine others were injured after a suspected drunk driver plowed his vehicle into a park on the Lower East Side of Manhattan, pinning some of the victims, according to police.

The crash happened just before 9 p.m. at 645 Water Street.

First responders arrived on the scene within three minutes and found four victims pinned under the grey Ford F-150 pickup truck.

The FDNY worked alongside NYPD ESU to remove the patients from under the vehicle.

In total, two victims were pronounced dead, two victims are in critical condition, three victims are in serious condition and two victims are expected to survive.

Among those hospitalized are a mother and her two young children.

The driver, who is suspected of drunk driving, was pinned down by good Samaritans and held until police arrived on scene.

Mayor Eric Adams said that terrorism is not suspected at this time, although the investigation is ongoing.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

