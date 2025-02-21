Luigi Mangione, accused CEO killer, to return to court Friday; judge could set trial date

MANHATTAN, New York (WABC) -- Luigi Mangione, the man accused of killing UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson in New York City last December is set to return to State Supreme Court in Lower Manhattan on Friday.

The appearance, scheduled for 2:15 p.m., will be Mangione's first since his arraignment when he appeared in a maroon sweater and pleaded not guilty to murder charges that include an enhancement for terrorism.

The judge is expected to ask the defense and prosecution for an update on the exchange of evidence and could also set a trial date.

Mangione also faces federal charges, including one that could yield the death penalty, but has not yet been indicted by a federal grand jury.

In addition, Mangione faces charges in Pennsylvania, where he was captured after several days on the run.

His next date in federal court is in mid-March.

The CNN-Wire contributed to this report.

