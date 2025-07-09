Mamdani endorsed by teachers' union; Trump threatens takeover if candidate elected mayor

Jaysha Patel has the latest on the race for mayor in New York City.

Jaysha Patel has the latest on the race for mayor in New York City.

Jaysha Patel has the latest on the race for mayor in New York City.

Jaysha Patel has the latest on the race for mayor in New York City.

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Mayoral Candidate Zohran Mamdani will join the United Federation of Teachers president and other members later Wednesday. morning to talk about the endorsement.

They say Mamdani is the best candidate in the race to protect the union's premium free health care as well as revamping mayoral control.

In a statement, UFT President Michael Mulgrew said the city needs a mayor "who understands the task before us and who will help us get it done," referencing the need to protect public education, public employees and public service from attacks from Washington, D.C., and make the city safer and more affordable for families.

The union has 200,000 members and represents the city's teachers and other educational professionals.

Before this, the union didn't endorse any candidate for the primary.

Meanwhile, President Donald Trump is continuing his attacks on Mamdani.

He's threatened to take over New York City if Mamdani is elected mayor.

"If a communist gets elected to run New York, it can never be the same. But we have tremendous power at the White House to run places when we have to. New York City will run properly. We're going to bring New York back," President Trump said.

Mamdani's campaign responded with a statement saying in part, "Donald Trump has once again chosen to treat democracy like a suggestion and insult the more than half a million New Yorkers who voted for Zohran Mamdani's leadership and a city they can afford."

Governor Kathy Hochul also responded online saying, "Voters decide who runs New York City. Not Washington and certainly not wannabe kings."

President Trump in recent days has also threatened to arrest and deport Mamdani if he gets in the way of ICE operations in the city.

As for the other candidates in the race, Mayor Eric Adams, who is running on the independent line, said Former Governor Andrew Cuomo urged him to drop his bid for reelection.

"He caved into the far left around bail reform, around all of these other entities, and now he's telling me that I should step aside for him. That's the highest level of arrogance that I've ever witnessed," Adams said.

NJ Burkett sits down with Mayor Eric Adams to discuss the race for NYC mayor

Cuomo's campaign issued a statement saying, "Mayor Adams did not run in the Democratic primary because he knew he was anathema to Democrats and unelectable. Nothing has changed. We do not see any path to victory for Mayor Adams."

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New York City news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.