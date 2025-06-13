Mamdani, Lander cross-endorse each other in bid to defeat Cuomo in New York City mayor's race

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Just the day before early voting is set to begin in the New York City primary election, Zohran Mamdani and Brad Lander announced they will cross endorse each other on Friday.

Both candidates hope their combined efforts will defeat former Gov. Andrew Cuomo -- who most polls put as the frontrunner in the race.

"I'm proud to stand here and say that I ask my supporters to rank me number one and to rank Brad Lander number two," Mamdani said.

The assemblymember and city comptroller stood side by side for a press conference on Friday.

"I believe it will help me to win, he believes it will help him to win and we both believe it will help us together to stop Andrew Cuomo," Lander said.

The Cuomo campaign said they are not surprised by the cross-endorsement and they still believe Cuomo has the most experience to run New York City.

The city's Democratic mayoral primary, on June 24, has in some ways narrowed into a contest between Cuomo and Mamdani, with the two opposing politicians amassing endorsements and gathering momentum as the election nears.

Mamdani has run an energetic campaign centered on lowering the city's astronomical cost of living, proposing a bold slate of populist ideas that have turned him into a liberal darling and won him the endorsement of progressive star U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

Cuomo, who is in the midst of a political comeback after resigning as governor over a sexual harassment scandal, has long been the favorite, bringing fundraising prowess, the power of a political dynasty and a long record of accomplishments to the contest. He scored an endorsement from former Mayor Michael Bloomberg earlier this week.

(The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

