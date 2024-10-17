Man arrested in stabbing of 19-year-old in Lower Manhattan

Eyewitness News has details on a 19-year-old stabbed in the back in Lower Manhattan.

Man stabbed outside Manhattan municipal building in apparent random attack Eyewitness News has details on a 19-year-old stabbed in the back in Lower Manhattan.

Man stabbed outside Manhattan municipal building in apparent random attack Eyewitness News has details on a 19-year-old stabbed in the back in Lower Manhattan.

Man stabbed outside Manhattan municipal building in apparent random attack Eyewitness News has details on a 19-year-old stabbed in the back in Lower Manhattan.

LOWER MANHATTAN (WABC) -- A 41-year-old man is under arrest in the stabbing of a 19-year-old man in Lower Manhattan.

The attack happened outside of 1 Centre Street just after 11:30 a.m. Wednesday.

(video from previous report)

The victim is a Brooklyn resident who was waiting to go to court to answer a summons.

He told detectives he was talking to a woman in line when the suspect came up behind him and slashed him.

The suspect stabbed him in the lower neck and upper back and fled toward Centre Street.

The victim was taken to the hospital where he is expected to survive.

He told police he did not recognize the suspect.

Marvin Dupree was spotted late Wednesday afternoon as police scoured their area looking for the suspect.

Officers were armed with images from multiple pieces of surveillance video of him walking through the area, as the stabbing occurred in the vicinity of several municipal buildings.

Dupree, of Hamilton Heights, was charged with attempted murder and assault.

Dupree has seven prior arrests, mostly for drug possession and sales.

ALSO READ | NYPD says migrant children behind several violent crimes near Times Square

Lauren Glassberg has the latest on the gang violence in Times Square.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More Manhattan news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.