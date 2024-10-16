Search for suspect after 19-year-old stabbed in back in Lower Manhattan

No arrests have been made for the stabbing of a 19-year-old man in Lower Manhattan.

LOWER MANHATTAN (WABC) -- A 19-year-old man was stabbed after a dispute with a suspect in Lower Manhattan on Wednesday morning.

It happened outside of 1 Centre Street just after 11:30 a.m.

The victim was in line to answer a summons for a motor vehicle violation and got into a dispute with someone there, police said.

The suspect stabbed him in the lower part of the back and fled toward Centre Street.

Video surveillance shows the suspect came from the direction of police headquarters, walked west in the direction of Centre Street, and stabbed him.

The victim was taken to the hospital where he is expected to survive.

So far no arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

