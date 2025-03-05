Man arrested for allegedly smashing windows of multiple vehicles with a hammer in Queens

The suspect, 23-year-old Rivera Nunez Doran, was arrested and charged with criminal mischief in the second degree, and seven counts of criminal mischief in the third degree.

CORONA, Queens (WABC) -- Police arrested and charged a man that allegedly used a hammer to smash the windows of multiple vehicles in Queens.

Authorities say the incident happened Monday around 8:20 p.m. on 97th Street near 34th Avenue in Corona.

Citizen App video shows multiple damaged vehicles parked along the street.

The investigation is ongoing.

