Man in critical condition after being stabbed at Adventureland amusement park

EAST FARMINGDALE, Long Island (WABC) -- A man is in critical condition after being stabbed at the Adventureland amusement park on Long Island on Sunday.

It happened in broad daylight in front of the victim's two children, prosecutors said.

42-year-old Daniel Tomasky reportedly stabbed an acquaintance in the stomach after a possible argument, according to police.

Two families got into a confrontation at the park just before 5 p.m. Sunday, according to a park spokesperson.

The victim, James Burns, 47, from Florida, was taken to the hospital in critical condition, police said.

Tomasky pleaded not guilty to the charges of criminal procession of a weapon and endangering the welfare of a child at his arraignment on Monday.

"His wife was actually at Adventureland and was attacked and got knocked out and needed an ambulance too," Tomasky's attorney said.

Tomasky was released on a $50,000 cash bail and is due back in court later this week.

The judge ordered Tomasky to stay away from the victim and the victim's two children.

