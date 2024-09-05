Man dies, firefighter injured after basement fire in Queens, officials say

RICHMOND HILL, Queens (WABC) -- One person has died and multiple people, including one firefighter, were injured in a basement fire in Queens on Thursday, officials said.

Firefighters responded to 94-14 132nd Street between 95 Avenue and Atlantic Avenue just after 5 p.m.

Twelve units and 60 firefighters and EMS personnel responded to the scene of the fire in the basement.

Officials said a 72-year-old man was taken to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center in critical condition and was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

One firefighter was injured, and multiple civilians were injured in the fire as well.

