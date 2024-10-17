Man injured by blown tire from New Jersey Transit bus in Midtown

MIDTOWN, Manhattan (WABC) -- Officials say a man suffered injuries to his legs after a tire blew out from a New Jersey Transit bus on Wednesday night.
It happened at bus gate 232 at the Midtown Bus Terminal just after 6 p.m.
Police say the tire blew from the bus, resulting in shattered glass at the gate.
The victim was treated at the scene and taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Two other people reported minor injuries, but refused medical attention.
