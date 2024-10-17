Man injured by blown tire from New Jersey Transit bus in Midtown

MIDTOWN, Manhattan (WABC) -- Officials say a man suffered injuries to his legs after a tire blew out from a New Jersey Transit bus on Wednesday night.

It happened at bus gate 232 at the Midtown Bus Terminal just after 6 p.m.

Police say the tire blew from the bus, resulting in shattered glass at the gate.

The victim was treated at the scene and taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Two other people reported minor injuries, but refused medical attention.

ALSO READ | NJ Transit operator killed in crash with tree

The family of the victim is filing a lawsuit.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More Manhattan news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.