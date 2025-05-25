Man injured in shooting on NJ Transit bus in Newark

NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- A man was injured in a shooting on a NJ Transit bus in Newark.

The shooting happened Saturday at 11:30 a.m. as the bus traveled along Bergen Street in Newark.

Police say both the victim and the suspect were passengers.

Its is not clear what prompted the gunfire or whether police caught the suspect.

The victim is in stable condition at University Hospital.

