Man injured in Lower Manhattan subway slashing

LOWER MANHATTAN (WABC) -- A man was injured in a subway slashing in Lower Manhattan on Sunday.

It happened on the mezzanine level at the South Ferry station shortly after 6 p.m.

Police say the victim is a 35-year-old man who got into a dispute with two other people and was slashed in the face.

An ambulance took him to Bellevue where he is in stable condition.

The NYPD has not released any surveillance video or provided a description of the suspects.

