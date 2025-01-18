Man recovering after falling out apartment window in Manhattan

UPPER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- A man is recovering from a fall out of a second-story apartment window in Manhattan.
It happened Saturday just after 9 a.m. on 83rd Street and 2nd Ave. on the Upper East Side.
Firefighters and EMS came to the man's rescue.
He was not badly hurt but was taken to the hospital.
----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.