Man recovering after falling out apartment window in Manhattan

UPPER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- A man is recovering from a fall out of a second-story apartment window in Manhattan.

It happened Saturday just after 9 a.m. on 83rd Street and 2nd Ave. on the Upper East Side.

Firefighters and EMS came to the man's rescue.

He was not badly hurt but was taken to the hospital.

