Man shot in attempted jewelry robbery outside Hell's Kitchen event space, no arrests yet: NYPD

HELL'S KITCHEN (WABC) -- Police are investigating after a man was shot during an attempted jewelry robbery outside of a Hell's Kitchen event space early Saturday morning.

The 30-year-old victim was shot in the abdomen near an event space called The Penthouse, located at 617 West 46th Street.

The victim told police he was approached by a suspect who tried to snatch his chain. A fight broke out and he was shot in the scuffle.

The man was taken to Mount Sinai Morningside and is expected to recover.

No arrests have been made yet.

